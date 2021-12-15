The holidays are traditionally known as the “season of giving.” Whether you’re talking about Thanksgiving, Chanukah or New Year’s, there is a philanthropic energy that seems to sweep over many people.
Colleen Cronin, senior marketing manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio in Cleveland, Naama Haviv, vice president of community engagement at MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger in Los Angeles, and Terry Uhl, executive director of Shoes and Clothes for Kids in Cleveland, said there are a few ways charitable organizations try to make the holidays better for people.
Uhl said Shoes and Clothes for Kids have always made sure – particularly the last several years – that they are more aggressive and more open about finding volunteer opportunities for people who want to come to the warehouse. These opportunities include sorting and packing clothes, and helping school supplies get ready for distribution.
“It does certainly seem to be human nature that’s been played out over years and decades around the holidays, regardless of what holiday people participate in,” Uhl said. “People feel a need to do something for others, and that it’s a gift that people want to give to others.”
Haviv said MAZON’s most well-known program is called This is Hunger. Within this program is a 13-minute video that takes people through the experience of six people who have lived with food insecurity. There is then a series of activities and facilitated discussions that encourages people to embark on a journey that will challenge beliefs and myths about who struggles with hunger in America and why, Haviv said.
Prior to COVID-19, an 18-wheeler semi truck traveled the country. Over its 16-month tour, MAZON engaged 90 host organizations at over 70 stops in 30 states and Washington,D.C., and welcomed more than 15,000 visitors, including local, state and federal elected officials.
Haviv said MAZON wants everybody to be able to access the food assistance that they need without any sort of judgment. She said this is something they see as a matter of Jewish value.
“We think every single person is made tzelem elohim – in the image of God,” Haviv said. “We are commanded to see every single person being created in the image of the divine. And if we truly believe that each person has that spark of the divine within them, then we are not called to judge what circumstances brought them to needing assistance in their lives. We are just called to support them now that they do need assistance.”
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio operates two house programs in Cleveland and Akron. It also has four family room programs in local hospitals, a care mobile and a STAR Center.
Cronin said Ronald McDonald House Charities does many things around the holidays to make things easier on families, including proving special holiday meals and has fully-equipped kitchens so families can prepare their traditional holiday meals.
She said the most important thing is to ensure families can be together during the holidays, which can be challenging if a family has a very ill or injured child.
“I think one of the most important things is that people get to celebrate their holidays together,” Cronin said. “And that allows them to continue on some of their traditions and allows them to continue to have precious memories surrounding their holidays.”
Cronin said this can help to provide a sense of normalcy to a family.
“Meals alone can alleviate a lot of stress,” she said. “If you’re in a strange city and trying to care for your child, probably the last thing you want to do is try to figure out what to eat, where to eat, when to eat, and then have a large expense.”
Uhl said the children that received clothing from Shoes and Clothes for Kids in August usually grow out of the school clothing by December. This is why, he said, there is always a big push to get new school clothing and supplies out in January.
“It’s the self-esteem side of it, too, of going back to school with new clothes like some classmates will have,” Uhl said. “We try to remind our donors and our volunteers that it’s not just about the stuff, but it’s making the kids feel good that they have something new as well.”