After moving to a new city, local charitable giving can be a great way to get to know the organizations and people in the area. With a range of charitable opportunities in the Cleveland area, most people can find one or more organizations that align with their interests and values.
Joshua Berger, foundations operations manager at Menorah Park in Beachwood, and Amy Einhorn, director of development at Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and MacDonald Women’s Hospital in Cleveland, discussed how newcomers can get involved in charitable giving and what research they should do when looking for an organization to support.
“It has been shown that the value of charitable giving not only improves the well-being of the organization, but that of the donor as well,” Berger said.
New community members may use resources such as the Guidestar website to find organizations in the area and verify their legitimacies, he suggested.
“Guidestar.com is a great resource, in my opinion,” he noted. “You can see what the mission is, the rating, the impact in the community; and you can also look up their most recent 990 to see their financial status. There is also the ability to look up board members and others who are involved with the organization.”
Visiting the organizations’ websites directly is another good way to learn about them and their reputations, Berger added. Websites may have testimonials, explain the organizations’ efforts and how they make a difference, and have lists of donors so prospective donors can see that others believe in their missions.
Prospective donors may want to ask organizations how their contributions will be used, he suggested.
“A great way to figure out how the organization will spend their money is to break down out of every $1 given, where is that breakdown of who gets what,” he said. “That way you can really tell if money is going to general operating, support services, special projects, etc.”
If someone is not able to make monetary contributions, their time is equally appreciated, Berger pointed out. Time volunteered is “priceless,” he said, and is a great way to see the organization’s impact on their clients and get a true sense of their missions.
“Charitable giving should be a win-win situation in that organizations rely on the philanthropic spirit of Cleveland, which is so strong, to help us meet our mission,” Einhorn said.
As the organizations benefit, so too should donors, she noted. Donors should feel good about the impact they are making in their communities.
“I love when those two things come together; when the donor can help do good at the organization and they feel really proud of the difference that they’re making,” she said.
If Einhorn was to advise someone new in town on what to keep in mind when searching for a local charitable organization to give to, she would propose that they speak with like-minded people such as friends or colleagues to ask for recommendations. She further suggested speaking with the organizations directly and asking questions such as how their contributions will be used.
“If you find people who have shared interests, they can help direct you,” Einhorn said.
Advisers at charitable organizations should listen to the people interested in supporting them and ask them how they want to make a difference, she pointed out.
It is also important that charitable organizations foster positive philanthropic experiences because it makes donors feel good about the difference they are making and makes them want to repeat their contributions, whether those contributions be monetary or through volunteering.
“People give to people, and they give because of people, so if someone has a good experience, they’re going to repeat it,” Einhorn said.