The Cleveland Jewish News Foundation works to support the mission and operations of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company through charitable efforts. The Foundation is governed by community members who believe strongly in the work the CJPC does, and who wish to ensure the longevity of the CJPC’s publications.
“The foundation is independent from the newspaper, from the Cleveland Jewish News, but our main mission is to support the mission of the Cleveland Jewish News,” said Ron Teplitzky, CJN Foundation board chair.
He noted foundation members frequently speak about “the three legs of the stool that is the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation.”
These three legs are preserving the Jewish community history with the Samuel H. Miller Keeping Our Words Alive digital archive; educating the community through community programs and offering subscription initiatives with the goal of getting the newspaper in the hands of non-subscribers in an effort to turn them into subscribers; and to build for the future by supporting the CJN internship program.
“This year, the CJN has four interns over the summer and three of those are paid for by funds that have been donated from the community and they’re sponsored, in part, by families; and then the final one is paid for out of the funds of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation,” Teplitzky said.
The four internships this summer are the Violet Spevack Editorial Internship held by Grace Salter, the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Internship held by Nora Igelnik, the Lori A. Weinstein Marketing Internship held by Zoe Krantz and the CJN Foundation Internship held by Sonia Pinault.
In addition to making the internships possible, the CJN Foundation also supports the program by ensuring interns have the computers and the necessary technology to perform their jobs, he added.
If Teplitzky were to speak with a prospective intern about what sets the CJPC interns apart, he would tell them the CJNF has a goal of building future Jewish media professionals and connecting them with the Cleveland, Columbus and Akron communities. Several summer interns have gone on to obtain full-time work with national news organizations, including The Washington Post.
“The goal is very much for the interns to experience these Jewish communities and grow professionally as they learn about and practice journalism, including print and electronic communications,” he explained. “Our goal is to have those folks return to Cleveland, Columbus or Akron when they’re done with their college experience.”
Teplitzky, who lives in Bainbridge Township and is a congregant of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, has been a congregant of the CJN Foundation board since 2015. This is his third and final year as chair. At the end of his term, he will become an emeritus director of the foundation.
Upon beginning his term as chair, he had a goal of enhancing the support the foundation could provide to the CJPC, especially through the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was important to him that, despite these changes, the Cleveland Jewish News could still be published weekly.
“We certainly accomplished that goal with the support of many generous supporters of the foundation and the paper,” he said.
He said he chooses to spend his time as a member of the CJN Foundation board of directors because he strongly believes in its goals and efforts.
“You only have so much time, talent and treasure, and I think it’s important to get involved in things that you’re passionate about,” Teplitzky said. “I love the Cleveland Jewish News and what it represents and the communities it serves, and I couldn’t think of a better place to spend my time, talent and treasure (than) in support of its great mission.”