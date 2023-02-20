The Cleveland Foundation serves Northeast Ohio by providing resources that help connect donors with nonprofits whose missions align with their values and goals.
Leta Obertacz, senior vice president of advancement at the Cleveland Foundation, spoke about the efforts the foundation puts forward each year to unite the community in bettering the lives of people and organizations in need.
“It’s to help turn passion into purpose,” Obertacz said of the Cleveland Foundation’s mission. “Our job at the Cleveland Foundation, specifically my team, is to create new philanthropists.”
Referrals are a major way that new donors are secured, she said.
“What we definitely saw in 2022, even throughout the short time I’ve been a part of the team – but then I’ve seen it throughout the year and had conversations with my teammates – is we get a lot of referrals from current donors and then professional advisers who are out throughout Northeast Ohio,” she said. “I would say that is something I’m really proud of, and I love that part of our job.”
The foundation is working on attracting new opportunities and prospects by going to community events and showcasing what the Cleveland Foundation does, specifically on the advancement side, she said.
“The Cleveland Foundation advances philanthropy throughout Northeast Ohio,” Obertacz said. “A community gets stronger and stronger if you have more people who want to support all the nonprofits, so I think that’s what we do.”
She said when she started working at the foundation in 2022, she was apprehensive about donations due to the post-COVID-19 pandemic climate and the idea that people wouldn’t be as willing to give. She worried they would rather spend money on things they weren’t able to do during lockdown, such as traveling.
“I was so pleasantly surprised across the board,” she said. “I think nonprofits did very well in 2022, and that includes the Cleveland Foundation. In 2022, we had a 17% increase over the previous year due to donor generosity.”
People thought about what mattered to them and really showed up to give, she said.
“I think people really committed to the nonprofits they love and continued to give,” she said.
The Cleveland Foundation has a core group of loyal donors, Obertacz noted. She hopes to grow this group throughout the next year by attracting more donors and investments.
She said the foundation prides itself in working with donor families through generations and that she is excited to have more conversations with those families in the future.
The foundation hosts educational events that help advise donors on important trends in giving and investments, she said.
“We do a lot of educational events for our donors, whether they’re individual donors or they’re organizational fund partners, meaning nonprofits that have their endowment or some investments with us,” she said.
It also hosts a larger event called the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, which has occurred annually for 87 years, she said.
“I’m glad that the nonprofit world is booming and there’s new talent and there’s new donors to attract at all times,” Obertacz said.