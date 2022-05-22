The Cleveland Museum of Natural History has received a $120,000 grant from the PNC Foundation that will assist in the expansion and transformation of Smead Discovery Center, the Museum’s family-friendly, hands-on area for exploration.
The three-year grant will support the museum’s complete re-imagining of its campus and all of its exhibits along with the addition of new public spaces. The new facility, which will include the revamped Smead Discovery Center, will continue to focus on families with children 10 years of age and younger, and on serving school groups from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
“Educational programs – such as those offered in the Smead Discovery Center – are vital for keeping children engaged and learning year-round, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History provides this type of enrichment for children and their families,” Pat Pastore, PNC regional president for Cleveland, said in a news release. “Soon, the Museum will become an even more inviting learning space that attracts more visitors and provides an economic benefit to the city through jobs and increased tourism. But most important, the Museum has continued to prioritize educational programs during the (COVID-19) pandemic, when children need them most.”
With accessible opportunities for all styles of learners, the new Smead Discovery Center will encourage discovery and observation through play, according to the release, and museum educators will craft and deliver newly designed programming over the next three years. Built around rotating themes, programming will engage young learners in the natural sciences through hands-on activity stations and visitors will leave inspired by the wonders of nature and science, seeing the world around them as a playground of infinite possibility, the release stated.
“We’re excited to have this unique opportunity to inspire our young guests to embrace a lifetime of learning and discovery in a new, state-of-the-art facility,” Sonia Winner, the museum’s president and CEO, said in the release. “Through our transformation, we are laying the foundation for a new generation of science-minded researchers, medical professionals, educators, and civic leaders. We couldn’t be more grateful for PNC’s support as we work toward this goal.”
The PNC Foundation grant will position the museum to fulfill its mission to inspire, through science and education, a passion for nature, the protection of natural diversity, the fostering of health and leadership to a sustainable future, according to the release.