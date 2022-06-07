The Cleveland Orchestra will present Blossom Summer Soirée at 4 p.m. July 31 at Blossom Music Center to benefit The Cleveland Orchestra’s Blossom Music Festival.
The Soirée will begin with a cocktail hour at 4, followed by a dinner in the Knight Grove – surrounded by the natural beauty of Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Guests will be seated in the pavilion for the Broadway Legends concert starting at 7. Attendees are invited to wear summer garden party attire: hats, floral designs and pastel colors are encourage, according to a news release.
The Blossom Summer Soirée event committee includes Michelle Anderson, Iris Harvie, Laura Hunsicker, Megan Karges, Sue Kenney and Chris Kramer.
The concert will feature Broadway’s mega hits and star vocalists. There will be songs of legendary composers Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein and more, culminating with a special tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber. Music from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Cats,” “Evita,” “West Side Story,” “Company” and more will be performed.
Richard Kaufman is conductor, and vocalits are Hugh Panaro, Dee Roscioli and Scarlett Strallen.
Individual tickets start at $250 and include the full evening: cocktails, dinner and pavilion seating to The Cleveland Orchestra’s concert. Table sponsorships are available at $2,500, $5,000, and $10,000 levels.
To purchase tickets, visit clevelandorchestra.com/soiree or contact Sean Brewster, director of special events, at specialevents@clevelandorchestra.com or 216-231-7558.