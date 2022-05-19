The Cleveland Zoological Society will hold its Twilight at the Zoo event starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland.
The event will feature talent from Cleveland’s local music scene on stages throughout the zoo. Admission includes a cover charge, small bites, complimentary beer, assorted wine and soda. Current performers include 1988, Abby Normal and the Detroit Lean, Armstrong Bearcat, Bad JuJu Band, Billy Likes Soda, Bronx Country, Disco Inferno, Faction Cleveland, The Hit Squad, Joe Bell & The Swing Lizards, Robbing Mary, Run Avril Run, Skin & Bones and Twin B Project. The Madison Crawl will perform the VIP party, which is from 6 to 9.
The general admission party goes from 7 to midnight.
VIP tickets are $175, and include priority parking, full bar and food sampling. General admission is $80 in June and $90 in July. Members receive a $5 discount on general admission tickets in June. Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. June 1.
Attendees have to be 21 and older with a proper ID required. Event is rain or shine.
For more information, visit clevelandzoosociety.org.