The Cleveland Zoological Society works to support the operations of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo through fundraisers and donation campaigns throughout the year.
Andrea Ponikvar, director of advancement at the Cleveland Zoological Society, discussed how the organization helps the zoo take care of its animals, facilities and visitors.
“We are the nonprofit partner of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and we raise money to support the priorities of the zoo, including some of their programs like conservation, education and animal care, as well as capital projects,” Ponikvar said.
The society also hosts the zoo’s membership program, which is the largest membership program in Northeast Ohio, she said. The membership program charges a flat fee and offers unlimited access to the zoo facilities.
Fundraising for the zoo is important because the zoo provides “enormous value” and is “outstanding” resource to the Northeast Ohio community, she said.
The zoo gets over 1.1 million visitors per year, making it a vital hub for the area’s economic development. It also offers free admission to Cuyahoga County and Hinckley residents on Mondays.
The society supports zoological research throughout the United States and the world, she pointed out.
“We are at the forefront of a lot of research that goes on in zoos around the nation,” Ponikvar said. “A lot of people don’t realize how much research we’re doing, how much conservation work that we’re doing here in the United States, but also internationally, and all of those things are supported by philanthropy.”
Without donors and support from the community, the zoo would not be able to provide such services, she said.
The zoo also provides many educational opportunities for school-aged children, such as field trips and summer camps, Ponikvar said.
“All of this education work happens while outstanding animal care is also taking place, so we couldn’t do any of it without fundraising,” she said.
The biggest fundraising event of the year is Twilight at the Zoo, which attracts over 8,000 people annually, she said. The event will be in its 29th year and takes place on the first Friday in August.
“It raises over $600,000 to support the zoo society’s work and it’s a huge music event with 12 local bands and they’re set up on stages throughout the zoo,” she said. “It not only showcases the zoo at night, which is just a fun environment to be in, but also Cleveland’s vibrant music scene.”
The bands are all different and guests can walk through from 7 p.m. until midnight, enjoying snacks, drinks and all the sights the zoo has to offer, she said.
They also host a lecture series called Tails and Cocktails in which they discuss veterinary care, research, conservation, travel and photography, as well as the role Cleveland plays in piloting “amazing” animal welfare techniques, she said.
“It’s a pretty neat opportunity to come and hear from some of the experts that we have right here in Cleveland,” she said. “It’s a fun evening with, again, snacks and drinks because who doesn’t love that; and also raises a little money for the zoo society.”
The society used to host a gala each year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since replaced that with private group dinners called Sunset Safaris, she said. The smaller events are available for groups of up to 10 people and offer a five-course meal and a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo.
“I would say it feels kind of special to be at the zoo – with your group, by yourself – in the evening,” Ponikvar said. “It’s intimate. It’s a pretty unique experience that I don’t think a lot of other institutions around Cleveland offer.”