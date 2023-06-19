Naming a college fund or building after someone is often considered a great honor. These individuals are often ones who contribute significantly to the development of school initiatives and wish to see their names live on at the school for years and even after they have died.
Amanda Pinney, assistant vice president of strategic giving at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and Julie Rehm, vice president of advancement at Cleveland State University, discussed the reasons and requirements for having a fund or building created in a person’s name, as well as why all other types of contributions are just as important and impactful.
“Most higher education institutions have a threshold for a named and/or endowed scholarship, but this should never be a deterrent,” Pinney said. “Depending on the level of scholarship support you wish to provide, for example full tuition, half tuition or a specific amount per year, scholarship support can be used to create either a permanent endowment or provide immediate use scholarship support.”
Both of these types of giving are impactful and appreciated, she noted.
Pinney emphasized that named funds and buildings are not the only ways to make a difference, and that all types of contributions, whether public or private, are equally appreciated.
“While named endowments can allow a family to be public about their support, often in hopes that their support inspires others, some individuals prefer a more private approach,” Pinney said. “The important thing is to create something meaningful.”
She recalled a donation the school received called the “Stockpickers’ Endowed Scholarship Fund” in which the donor, who had been “playing” the stock market for 50 years, wanted to donate anonymously and smile when seeing her donation awarded to scholars.
“That endowment allowed her to be anonymous, but simultaneously provide the school with the perpetual support it needed,” Pinney explained. “It’s not the name or the amount of the gift that matters, it’s how you feel making it.”
Rehm said donors that have funds and buildings named after them are often alums who enjoyed their time at the school and want to give back in some capacity.
“Depending on what their personal experience is, they might want to give a scholarship or they might be interested in putting a name on a laboratory,” she said. “It can come in a variety of different ways depending on where they want to have their impact.”
She pointed out that when it comes to a fund or building being named after a donor, the required size of the gift depends on the size of the program or the size of the naming opportunity.
“In order to create an endowment, we have a threshold of $25,000,” Rehm said. “So, if someone wanted to create an endowed scholarship in their name or someone else’s name, they would have to commit to $25,000, but everything else is really decided on (an) as-needed basis.”
Conversations about these naming opportunities and the required thresholds are usually had among the donors, school leadership and the board of trustees, she said.