After an in-person event hiatus, the College Now Mentoring Program hosted its first in-person MentorInCLE Connect event since 2020 to celebrate the mentor/student pairs participating in the program and celebrate, in-person, the mentor of the year award winners from 2021 and 2022.
Held at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, MentorInCLE Connect recognized those students in the College Now Mentoring Program who graduated from postsecondary programs this spring and highlighted the importance of the Mentoring Program for all scholarship recipients. Then, representatives from Team NEO and Delta Dental recognized Ann Gynn and Mala Garg, mentors of the year from 2021, and Gail Arnoff and Michael Carbo, mentors of the year from 2022. Mentors of the year are chosen from student submissions every January during National Mentoring Month, and the 2021 and 2022 award recipients were honored at virtual ceremonies over the past two years, which can be viewed on College Now’s YouTube channel (2021 virtual event and 2022 virtual event).
For more than 50 years, College Now provides Greater Cleveland students with guidance and access to funds to prepare for and graduate from college.
When College Now mentors like these awardees joined the Mentoring Program, they made a commitment to help College Now and Say Yes Cleveland’s scholarship recipients navigate the college experience and complete their degrees, according to a news release.
The average first- to second-year retention rate among College Now scholarship recipients is 90%, compared to the national average of 74% for all students, and the average graduation rate for College Now scholarship recipients over the last three years is 68%, compared to the national average of 41% for students receiving the federal Pell grant, the release stated.
Students and mentors in the program are not participating in traditional mentoring, however, they have not lost a beat in their mentoring journeys during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. Since the program’s inception in 2011, the College Now Mentoring Program has used a digital platform called Chronus for mentors and mentees for the majority of their communication; the program is designed to remove barriers like time and physical space from the mentoring relationship. The program makes it easy for busy students and professionals to communicate, even during a global pandemic. Pairs communicate several times a month over Chronus and may also choose to communicate via phone, email, and/or social media. Pairs also meet in person several times per year, which can include FaceTime or Zoom meetings.
To learn how you can become a mentor and impact a student’s life, visit collegenowgc.org/become-a-mentor.
Here are a few examples of what College Now’s mentees said about their mentors in nomination letters for mentor of the year in 2021 and 2022:
• Ann Gynn, who was nominated by Leean Andino, one of the first students to graduate with a Say Yes Cleveland scholarship, helped Leean discover her career path and encouraged her to attend graduate school, a step she previously thought impossible.
• Mala Garg, nominated by Kelly Latten, was “a support system (Kelly) could truly call ‘family,’” and someone who has supported her as a person as well as a student.
• Gail Arnoff, nominated by Sandy Huynh, helped Sandy feel more confident: “I credit a lot of my transformation from shy-high-schooler to capable-college-senior to our relationship together.”
• Michael Carbo, nominated by Abe Mustafa, gave Abe four pieces of advice that shaped his college experience: Find a job, get involved on campus, use campus resources, and remember to have fun! Abe says this advice was foundational for his college success.
As evidenced by those students’ experiences, the mentor-student relationship works to provide the guidance and reassurance students need when navigating the challenging experiences inherent in pursuing postsecondary education. The Greater Cleveland business community’s dedication and connection to the program is evident, as well, as over 1,800 community members representing over 750 employers serve as volunteer mentors, the release stated.
“The Mentoring Program is one of the most critical pieces of College Now’s work, providing students not only with support, but vital connections to the Greater Cleveland community that can serve them long after graduation and keep them connected to our region,” College Now CEO Lee Friedman said in the release. “We are continually impressed with not only the dedication of our mentors, but the commitment from the Greater Cleveland community to ensuring the success of our scholarship recipients.”