Community events can be integral parts of a charitable organization’s operations. These events bring people together for a good time and a good cause. For many organizations, they make up a major portion of funds brought in each year. Some organizations hold events toward the end of the year, as these are times during which many are in the mood for a celebration and giving increases.
Jane Hargraft, chief development officer at The Cleveland Orchestra, and Beth Lucas, president and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland, both in Cleveland, talked about the importance of these events, the impacts they have on their communities and what goes into making them happen.
“The Cleveland Orchestra is a producing arts organization,” Hargraft said. “During the holiday season, we bring much needed joy to people through our own holiday concerts.”
In order to host an event, it is critical to let potential attendees know about them. This can be done through multiple communication methods. To get their mission out into the community, she recommended that organizations be clear about their needs and the impact the donors will have on the organization.
“The calendar year end is a time when people stop and reflect on the year and support the organizations and causes they care about the most,” Hargraft said.
Lucas said she frequently tells her board of directors that the work that goes into an event is not only for money for the organization, but also to generate awareness and engage people in the community – both existing donors and new donor – about the organization’s mission.
“Obviously, we start off with the dollars raised,” she said. “That’s what people think about first when they think about a fundraiser … It does many different things, not just raise dollars; it raises awareness, as well.”
Events allow nonprofits to connect with donors, whether they are corporate, individual or foundation donors, she said.
“It’s not just a letter,” she said. “It’s a multi-tiered approach in a different manner. It helps us to connect with people. When you have nonprofits doing mail appeals, those are great. They have great return on investments, but it does not bring together that same awareness,” she said.
Bringing in spontaneous or scheduled donations is beneficial, she said, but it isn’t the same as spending time directly with benefactors at events.
Lucas said organizations rely on many different people and groups to make an event happen, such as boards of directors and staff members.
“It’s a full team effort,” she pointed out.
In addition to standard fundraising events like galas, organizations have gotten very creative with their ideas such as casino nights and raffles, Lucas noted. She said she looks at the concepts that agencies come up with and is always in awe of the ideas that come together.
“The internet has changed things completely,” she said. “You can have people who are virtually at an event and raise good dollars in that manner, as well. I don’t think there’s ever any end of the number of fundraisers or types of fundraisers that organizations can have.”
Endless elements go into planning these events, she mentioned.
“It’s a lot of time, a lot of effort,” she said. “I don’t think people realize what goes on behind the scenes.”
She said organizations must develop concepts, budgets and timelines, invite attendees from the networks of their boards of directors and their communities, and make sure auction items are appealing to guests, among other things.
“I don’t think that people realize that each and every single detail needs to be planned out ahead of time,” Lucas said.