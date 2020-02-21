When communities thrive, a philanthropic organization is typically at the core of success.
According to Nelson Beckford, program director, Neighborhood Revitalization & Community Engagement at The Cleveland Foundation in Cleveland, and Carol F. Wolf, assistant vice president of planned giving and endowment at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, community philanthropic organizations help support an organization’s moving parts. But before being able to understand an organization’s role, one must understand the important role community support plays.
“Philanthropy means love of mankind,” Beckford said. “We at the foundation, our work is done through our nonprofit partners. This helps us serve the nonprofit community, and they then, in turn, help the whole community. It’s all so they can do their work.”
Wolf said, “For Jewish people, giving is part of our lives. It is basic to who we are as Jewish people. Even if there was enough money from corporations, it is part of our community to give back and take care of each other. Beyond that, our community could never be what it is without philanthropy.”
Wolf referred to the Federation as “the umbrella for all Jewish life,” where every aspect of the Jewish community lives under. Each of these aspects is directly affected by the work of the community, and thus the Federation.
“You can give to the Federation and collectively with everyone else in the community, the dollars have more impact on the whole Jewish community,” she explained.
Wolf added every 15 years, the Federation does a population study to determine the needs of the community in the next 10 years. Following the study, leaders then make specific planning processes to figure out where the money is needed, what the needs are going to cost and how to raise funds.
“We’re planning and processing and allocating for the future,” she said. “Each agency we support can’t necessarily do it on their own, and that is where the Federation comes in handy.”
At The Cleveland Foundation, which Beckford called the first community foundation, community support is done with a geographic focus. This indicates how the foundation will focus its work, how it will work to meet those goals, and how it raises money and makes grants.
“Besides grantmaking, we also convene, bringing like-minded partners around common issues like education,” he explained. “We also play the role of a critical friend to some of our partners where we support their work but inspire them to innovate and do more. It’s about tapping into philanthropy to solve a problem.”
Organizations like The Cleveland Foundation play an important role in community health because they’re approximate to the issues, Beckford said.
“We’re close to the problems and opportunities, and we understand the concepts that go into it,” he noted. “That positions us to connect with national folks who are dealing with the same issue and bring those resources locally. We’re right here on the ground, close to the issues where we can partner with the folks who are deeply involved.”
But both professionals said their organizations are only as strong as the community that backs them. To be successful in their work, they need the public to be involved.
“Start where you live, start in the neighborhood and get involved, or set up a fund and put the money to good use,” Beckford said. “The people are the ‘why’ of the work. Start anywhere, whether it’s your time, treasure or talent. Everyone has value. It’s always been based on people and places.”
Wolf said, “There is so much that people can do. Giving your money is a good thing. But in being responsible and giving your time, you learn more about where the money is going and you’re a more responsible donor. So, if you can get involved, we hope you will. The only way we can help others is to have the people who want to do it.”