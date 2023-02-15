Philanthropy is a necessary part of keeping arts organizations alive. These organizations provide entertainment and education, and need funding beyond what is given to them by governments in order to continue their offerings to their communities.
Rebecca Gruss, executive director of Valley Art Center in Chagrin Falls, and Annaliese Johns, director of stewardship and donor relations at the Cleveland Museum of Art, discussed the importance of fundraising and donations, and how they help maintain arts organizations.
“It is critical for the arts,” Gruss said of fundraising. “While we do get support from governmental entities, it never is enough to sustain an arts organization, for the most part.”
Governmental entities, such as the Ohio Arts Council and Cuyahoga Arts and Culture, are key supporters of Valley Art Center, but don’t cover nearly enough of the funding needed to keep the organization in operation, she said.
“We accomplish fundraising through a couple different ways,” she said. “We have general fundraisers, and then we also have individual supporters and donors that we reach out to and rely on, as well as corporate donors and supporters.”
Valley Art Center hosts one fundraiser per year as a basket raffle, Gruss said.
“We have a raffle fundraiser happening with 21 amazing raffle baskets,” she explained. “It’s a digital fundraiser that is shared digitally and goes the entire month of February.”
The hope is to raise at least $25,000 through the fundraiser, she said. The center also receives an annual appeal of $25,000 to $30,000. These funds help to keep the facility running in terms of maintenance.
Programs at Valley Art Center are free and open to the public, so these funds are also necessary to keep these programs available to the community at no cost, she said.
“We’re the visual hub in our community, in the Chagrin Valley; and so, through our educational art classes, we create a little community within the community where people come and have amazing experiences both through art education (and) connecting with people who are like-minded, enjoying the art and learning together,” Gruss said.
The arts play a primary role in bringing people together to share experiences in ways that are more effective than conversation, Johns said.
“The arts provide healing – helping people needing physical, mental and emotional recovery” she said. “And their spaces, such as museums, serve as safe and calming environments.”
Arts are also strong economic drivers, she noted. Artists have transformed neighborhoods and arts organizations have created employment opportunities within their communities.
The Cleveland Museum of Art hosts nearly 100 events each year for their members and donors. These events connect them to the museum’s “world-renowned” collection, “internationally acclaimed” exhibitions and “remarkable” curators, she said.
“These events range from thought-provoking lectures, intimate tours, behind-the-scenes explorations of special places such as our cutting-edge conservation labs, and social events like exhibitions openings, festive dinners and cocktail receptions,” Johns said.
The museum launched a revised strategic plan in 2022 that outlined the objectives it plans to accomplish over the next five years, she said.
“The focus of contributed revenue will be centered on the commitments outlined in the plan,” she said. “Guided by the CMA’s historic dedication to artistic excellence, we will amplify the impact of our permanent collection and create new models for the acquisition, exhibition and interpretation of outstanding works of art.”
The museum’s fundraising goals are to support this plan and its objectives by securing resources to safeguard its long-term financial needs, she said.
“Another major focus is funding for exhibitions, both through annual and endowed support,” Johns said. “We also aim to significantly increase membership which, in turn, supports everything we do at the CMA, including free admission for all, and energizes our arts community.”