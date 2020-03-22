Effective giving can only occur at the hands of effective fundraisers.
When organizations build these teams, Michelle Debelak, director of gift planning at the Cleveland State University Foundation in Cleveland, said a realistic look at the organization itself goes a long way.
“One of the challenges almost every organization I’ve ever worked for has is the sense that you hire a fundraiser and the money falls from the sky which does not happen,” she said. “You have to see it very much as an investment. It’s a long-term one – could be a year or two before we start to see financial returns on this because good fundraising is very strategic.”
She explained organizations don’t want to hire someone who thinks in the short term. All members of a fundraising team should think about sustaining its mission for years.
After recognizing the long term, Debelak said it is time to look for someone that will not only fit the organization’s culture but also determine if they want someone experienced or an aggressive, creative newcomer.
“These are different skill sets and you may have a different personality you’re going for,” she stated. “Most importantly, when you’re looking for a fundraising team, you need to go for those who are personable. I know it sounds a little like low-hanging fruit, but it’s very true. They need to like people. They have to be able to communicate well and committed to understanding and expressing your mission.”
The process of member selection is important, Debelak stated.
“It’s extremely easy to get off track,” she said. “Funders are, for a lot of people, the first introduction. So, you want to be confident in their capacity to make decisions, drive conversations, make ethical choices and understand the strategies of the organization. And then, frankly, you have to empower them.”
Specifically at Cleveland State, Debelak explained since the organization is on the younger side, it’s not going to have a large team. But, that doesn’t mean they don’t get the job done.
“We have built a really lean, but deeply capable team that can go out and connect with others,” she noted. “Generally, our staff tends to know the city well, and we know our alumni really well. Good fundraising is a team effort, so you want to build a community where people are building people up. I can’t understate the importance of having your team out there advocating for you.”
All in all, a good fundraising team is the meat and potatoes of a charitable organization.
“Good fundraising helps good organizations become great,” Debelak said. “You are the engine. People are grateful to do (good fundraising). You are providing transformative education to students. Part of our job is finding those people who are really interested in doing that. Then it is also our job to take those donors and connect them with the programs and understanding what is in front of them, why it is in front of them and what that means.”