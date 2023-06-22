When it comes to estate planning, people may wish to delegate assets or funds to a charitable organization that is important to them. Seeking the help of an estate planner can help them properly allocate their funds and possessions to the charities of their choosing.
Steve Gariepy, national chair of Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP, and Helen Rapp, associate attorney at Hickman Lowder, both in Cleveland, talked about charitable giving and estate planning.
“Individuals who have been involved in supporting organizations during their lifetime often want to put something into their estate plan that will provide some continuity in that way,” Gariepy said.
People can leave various types of assets, including cash, motor vehicles, homes and ownership of a business, he said.
Although charities are tax-exempt, businesses do produce taxable income, so this should be taken into consideration when contemplating leaving ownership of a business to a charity, Gariepy pointed out.
When it comes to contributions in the forms of motor vehicles, homes and business ownerships, charities will usually want to approve the donation before they accept it to ensure there are no issues, Gariepy noted. They will usually want to sell the inherited item, so it is more efficient to express in one’s estate plan that the possession is to be sold by the executor of the estate and the income then be donated in cash to the charitable organization.
Other things a person may leave to a charity in their estate plans are individual retirement accounts and life insurance policies, he added.
When searching for an estate planner to help them delegate their possessions to charity, people should seek someone who has experience with the multiple different options of charitable giving, he suggested. There are many strategies and nuances that an experienced estate planner will know how to navigate.
“It ought to be on everybody’s checklist,” Gariepy said of leaving contributions to charity in one’s estate plan.
Charitable giving not only allows someone to shape their legacy by serving organizations that are important to them, but can also have financial benefits for a person and their family, Rapp said.
“You can name charities as beneficiaries in your last will and testament, or your revocable or irrevocable living trust,” she explained. “As long as the charity is a qualified 501(c)(3) organization, such bequests can reduce the size of your taxable estate.”
Possessions a person can leave to charity include cash, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, motor vehicles, boats, artwork, jewelry, collectibles and other personal items, she listed.
“Remember that, although almost anything can be left to charity, there can be financial implications to both the charity and the donor, so it is best to review your intentions with an estate planning attorney and the specific charitable organizations you plan to donate to,” Rapp advised.
When a person is searching for an estate planner to assist them, they should look for someone who has experience working with clients who have similar situations, she suggested.
“This is especially important if you have family members with disabilities, children from multiple marriages, or large and complex assets,” she said.
A well thought out estate plan will not only benefit one’s family and desired charities after they die, but also benefit them, themselves, while they are still alive, she said.
“There is also an unexplained sense of peace and accomplishment that people tell us they feel after they have put a plan in place to provide for their families and the charities that matter to them,” Rapp said.
For a list of some charitable organizations in Northeast Ohio, visit cjn.org/philanthropy.