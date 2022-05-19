The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will hold its Women IN Philanthropy signature event at 6:30 p.m. May 25 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
U.S. Rep. Kathy E. Manning, who represents North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District and is a former board chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, will speak.
Michelle Hirsch, recipient of the 2022 Ruby Bass Challenge Award, will be recognized for her dedication and leadership to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the Women IN Philanthropy campaign.
Prior to the program, there will also be a reception for the Lion of Judah Endowment Donors.
Admission is $54 per person. Kosher dietary laws will be observed. Current COVID-19 protocols at TTTI require participants be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and that masks be worn except when eating. Additional information will be shared as the event approaches.
There are also virtual attendance options.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3wniGPq.