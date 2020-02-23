With an abundance of nonprofits and philanthropic organizations in Northeast Ohio, determining where to donate time, treasure and talent can be difficult.
According to Heather Holmes, vice president, marketing and public relations at Downtown Cleveland Alliance in Cleveland, and Seema Rao, deputy director and chief experience officer at Akron Art Museum in Akron, there is no one solution.
“We’re a philanthropic town with a rich history of philanthropy that stems from giving to religious institutions to those that serve the community,” Holmes said. “(Donors) should look for what moves them, what interests them, what impacts their day-to-day life and the things they are passionate about. All nonprofits’ missions, in some respect, is about servicing others and the community. So, when you think about being philanthropic, you think about those missions and the work that certain organizations do in a community that you feel connected to.”
Rao said many reasons exist in choosing an organization. In the past 20 years, she recalled the museums she’s worked at and the different types of philanthropists she has encountered.
“I think, other than those who become members of an institution, everyone comes to (give back) for some reason beyond themselves,” Rao explained. “For something that is for the greater good, for the future of a society that they’re working toward to create. Everyone has their definition of good, and for some people, it’s a blend of what they see and who they are inside.”
When choosing a place to give, the professionals said finding an organization one connects with is key. This connection can impact the desire to give and continue to do so.
“Philanthropists, even ones who get a tax break, are still giving beyond themselves,” Rao noted. “You get to see the outcome of your input. And those are the kinds of things that happen from prolonged interaction, not from spending three hours with me and you’re converted. It’s a constant connection and reconnection to an institution. It’s a relationship and philanthropy is a relationship too. You have to have something that initially piques your interest.”
Holmes said, “From a donor’s perspective, it is the impact an organization makes and the donor’s role in that impact is why people donate. When you think about certain donation campaigns and fundraisers, when they articulate or can make a correlation between impact and the gifts they give, that drives them toward the why. It is how this money is going to make a difference.”
Organizations have a big role in helping potential donors make connections of where to give.
“Everyone has someone that helps them do a thing, it’s how work works,” Rao explained. “It’s our job to help philanthropists do a thing. We know our work, and you may know parts of it too. But, it is our job as professionals to express our needs and see if there is an overlap in your desires.”
Holmes said an example of connecting the dots between a cause and a potential donor was securing the funds for downtown Cleveland’s first public playground.
“We had to create the buzz as there is a need for a public playground as the number of children living in downtown continues to grow,” she recalled. “We connected (with) different vendors and locations, and we now know what it is going to take to get this done. Without this role of connecting the dots, we’d have great challenges in raising funds. There is no way to connect a donor of any size to a cause without articulating the impact.”
The professionals said donors will know when they find the right cause. But before making a final choice, Holmes suggested going through the process of looking inward and vetting once again.
“The thought process should start with how they can serve their community, what organizations you respect and respect the work they’re doing in the community, and how you can get involved,” she said.
Rao said, “It depends on the person. Sometimes, it’s a light-bulb moment, but sometimes it isn’t. Some people jump right into the deep end, and others wade in while the water gets warmer. It’s just more of a knowing rather than a feeling.”