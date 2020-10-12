The decision to make a philanthropic gift is a big choice. Not only are donors giving their hard-earned money to a cause, but the gift is also a reflection of their wishes and beliefs. For seasoned donors, the process might be second nature.
But for first-time donors, Megan Fisher, COO of WomenSafe, Inc. and the Green House in Chardon; Deanna Stewart, president of Mount Carmel Foundation in Columbus; and Terence Uhl, executive director at Shoes and Clothes for Kids in Cleveland, had advice on choosing how and where to give.
Before committing to an organization for their first gift, donors should begin by doing their homework – whether that is asking around, talking to members of its development staff or visiting its website.
“Donors should start by doing their homework,” Stewart said. “Often, people like to volunteer for an organization before they give. Volunteers are three times as likely to give than non-volunteers because they see the positive impact of the work personally.”
Fisher said, “You can also get a good feel of the organization on its website and social media about what its culture is like. It is important that as a donor your priorities and values align with the organization you are supporting. I would also suggest asking your friends about what organizations they’re involved with or have good experiences with. It’s a great way to get outside opinions and your friends likely share values similar to yours.”
By doing the homework before giving, you become a more informed donor. When donors are informed, they can make gifts they’re confident in, Uhl explained.
“Treat it like an investment,” he said. “Would you buy stock in a company you know nothing about? Unlikely. Your return on investment may be different for a charitable contribution, but you can only accomplish those goals if you know from the outset what you want to happen.”
Education also helps build relationships between new donors and the organization, as well as offsets donor fatigue, as donors tend to be bombarded from all directions with philanthropic asks.
“The longevity of a donor’s relationship with an organization only increases with the amount of education available to them and the direct relationship with them,” Fisher noted. “If you know more about an organization and the work they do, it only inspires you to give more. When you’re giving your money and time, you want to feel connected to the cause.”
When new donors feel empowered with what they’ve learned and the relationships they’ve built, this can also directly help an organization - even before they make a gift.
“They can volunteer their time and service to advance the mission,” Stewart said. “They can be champions and share information about the work and impact with their friends, family and colleagues. Well-informed donors can also help get the word out by sharing stories through their social media accounts.”
Fisher said once new donors get a feel for how an organization works, they feel more empowered to direct their gifts and give to a specific cause within the mission.
“A lot of donors don’t know that they can restrict their donations to specific programs,” she explained. “I can ensure donors that their gifts will be earmarked for exactly what they want. So, when you become more informed and know more about an organization, you can direct your funds to specific programs that align with your values.”
But it all goes back to how you start the process as a new donor, Stewart noted.
“The process starts more naturally when people consider areas that are deeply meaningful to them personally and/or touch an emotional chord,” she said. “These areas vary widely and are unique to individuals.”
Uhl said, “Set your goals. Do you want to support more organizations with fewer dollars, or one or two with a major contribution? Do you want to volunteer as well, or eventually join the board? Is there a way for you to talk to those impacted by these organizations? Don’t hesitate to make a phone call or two to staff or board leadership.”