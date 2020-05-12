Different generations tend to be driven by different causes and organizations that are important to them. But through generational giving, family members of all ages can work together to make a difference.
According to Amanda Pinney, executive director for strategic giving at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and Anna Shabtay, chief advancement officer at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus in Columbus, generational giving is a philanthropic tool that can help families support a common cause.
“Generational giving can take different forms depending on the ages and experiences of family members, but open and honest conversations about different philanthropic interests ultimately can lead to stronger family connections,” Pinney said. “At Case Western Reserve University, we find that many of our alumni prefer to engage their children and grandchildren in their philanthropy because they want the entire family to understand the ‘why’ behind their reasons for giving.”
Generational giving is different for each family.
“(Families) make these decisions on a very personal basis,” Shabtay explained. “A lot of times, it’s the matriarch or patriarch of the family sitting down with the kids saying, ‘This is the philanthropic outlook that our family should make.’ And they make those decisions together and often comes in the form of opening a donor-advised fund. Several members of the family become trustees of the fund and they can all make decisions on where the money is given. Sometimes, the people who can be the most generous are often through a foundation of their own that they started.”
The professionals said the benefits of generational giving are many.
“People who are blessed to be able to give and be making those decisions as a family can make very sound and educated decisions,” Shabtay said. “There is a lot of time where they can take their time and make really important decisions. I would say at the Columbus JCC especially, we’re so blessed to have families that have been in Columbus and involved with the JCC for several generations. When you have that kind of history in a community, generational giving tends to be more prevalent.”
Generational giving also allows all members of the family to have a voice in deciding where to give.
“Coming together philanthropically can lead to a greater impact, as well as a stronger family bond,” Pinney noted. “Family giving creates an opportunity to learn about one another. Hearing about what motivates your children, parents or even grandparents may open your eyes to a cause you knew little about and may lead you to discover a cause that is also important to all of you.”
At CWRU, Pinney said philanthropy support staff offers options that make giving easier. Whether donors are interested in scholarship funds or something like medical research, CWRU “understands that donors can be at very different stages in their lives.”
“Identifying the best approach for the gift allows donors of different generations to choose the option that is suited for their stages of life,” she explained. “Whether it is a gift of cash, appreciated stock or an estate gift, offering a choice of ‘what’ to support, as well as ‘how’ to support that cause provides greater opportunities for families to engage together.”
For donors to the Columbus JCC, Shabtay said those philanthropic opportunities are based heavily on the relationships donors have with the organization.
“When you have those relationships with grandparents, parents and grandchildren, it’s a really fun thing to be part of,” she noted. “The JCC is not an organization that sets up family foundations or hosts donor-advised funds. But, these are families that have chosen to establish opportunities with us. That is one way to keep families involved – allowing them to do that kind of thing with their philanthropy.”
But to establish generational giving as a family tradition, both Pinney and Shabtay said a conversation should take place between those involved.
“It’s very a family-centered conversation and it will look very different for whatever family is doing it,” Shabtay said. “When the family is on the same page of what they want to do, there are all kinds of different vehicles and tax implications that come with whatever decision is made. Family first, and then the professionals.”
Pinney added, “The best way to convey the importance of generational giving is by sharing your experiences. Knowing and understanding the obstacles that different generations face helps other family members better understand the reasoning behind a particular form of a gift. ... At the end of the day, philanthropy should be meaningful to you and your family. If you can find a common cause, both your family and the institution will ultimately benefit.”