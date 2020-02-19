Some families do everything together, even their philanthropic giving.
Lynn Bercu-Krumholz, senior development officer at the Menorah Park Foundation in Beachwood; Katie Shames, planned giving and major gift officer at The Cleveland Orchestra in Cleveland; and Diane Strachan, director of philanthropic giving at the Cleveland Museum of Art in Cleveland, said generational giving is a route many families take to ensure the future of their favorite causes.
“Generational giving is when the philanthropic values of a family is passed down from generation to generation,” Strachan said. “Families give in this fashion because it fits the mission of the family, perhaps education-based or a desire the serve the underserved.”
Bercu-Krumholz said, “(Younger generations) often support areas of interest that earlier family members might have established and continue their family’s legacy through donating their time and/or resources to support that area of interest.”
Both Bercu-Krumholz and Shames noted Jewish families specifically teach generational involvement as a moral, known as l’dor v’dor, or generation to generation.
“Many families that live within the context of Jewish values honor their grandparents and parents, and they might have been educated along the way in terms of what their family’s philanthropic interests are, what the family supports and most importantly, why the family supports something,” Bercu-Krumholz explained. “So, they’ve internalized this themselves, so it’s not just out of respect for previous generations, they want to continue to honor that charitable intent.”
Shames stated, “When children contribute to the same organizations that their parents and grandparents did, it’s a way of honoring those family members and endorsing what has been the focus of their family’s philanthropy. For most families, it is in your DNA.”
At The Cleveland Orchestra, activities abound for families members of all ages.
“We work hard to connect people to the orchestra, both as audience members by giving them the best band in the land, and also letting them know some of the behind the scene things that take place,” Shames said. “All these touch points connect people to the orchestra. It’s not somewhere where you are sitting in a seat, removed – it’s your orchestra.”
For Menorah Park donors, Bercu-Krumholz said many families look to continue legacies whether it’s because a family member lived there or otherwise.
“We have naming opportunities, endowed named funds that support a service or program important to a family, capital named gifts and planned giving opportunities,” she explained. “You can have meetings with your children and instruct them that you want a specific percentage of their inheritance to go to us, and there are also opportunities to be involved on our board. There are numerous vehicles available to individualize generational giving, that we can discuss with families or individuals.”
Strachan said generational giving can impact an organization in meaningful ways.
“Generational giving is important to an institution because of the consistent giving it provides over many decades, but more importantly, it engages the next generation of donors who inherently have deep roots and familiarity with an organization,” she stated. “Donors then serve as champions for an organization, bringing family and friends to the cause over time.”
Shames noted, “Most organizations would tell you it is important. It is a present gift with future benefits, and that is what makes it so important. We know we will be here for the next month or year, but no one should take for granted that things will always stay the same. We all want to feel immortal in a sense, and this is a way to do that.”
To introduce the idea of generational giving, families should discuss their wishes and interests. The professionals said this ensures everyone is on the same page.
“This educates the different generations on the processes the family goes through in making philanthropic decisions, and why,” Bercu-Krumholz explained. “When a family gives generationally, it’s another bond they have. They form a connection that is more important, you’re helping sustain the future of an organization in a way that is personal to you.”
Strachan said, “Current donors only need to bring their families to their favorite charity so that they too can see the impact of their giving. Engagement with the charity is key to sparking an interest in young people. The enthusiasm and joy a donor expresses can spark a flame in the next generation.”