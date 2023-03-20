In securing funds for the betterment of students’ lives and academic experiences, public university foundations also contribute to the social and economic development of the regions in which they exist.
Leigh Greenfelder, senior associate vice president and COO of the division of philanthropy and alumni engagement at Kent State University, and Julie Rehm, vice president of advancement at Cleveland State University and executive director of the Cleveland State University Foundation, discussed how college foundations enhance both their school and municipal communities.
“For most (universities), what you’ll find is that the university’s foundation is the fundraising arm of the university,” Greenfelder said. “The foundation is a separate 501(c)(3) and it solicits, receives and invests philanthropic gifts on behalf of the university.”
All philanthropy that comes in for the university, such as private gifts, is managed in the foundation, she explained. Some of these gifts are intended for scholarships.
“In addition to the gifts that we raise for scholarships, everything is given by donors and so it’s restricted to whatever their gift is intended for,” she said. “A lot of our donors give to scholarships but others give to things like capital projects.”
A university foundation benefits its surrounding areas in multiple ways, such as by bringing increased traffic to a city or town and thus garnering more business for stores and restaurants; and by producing graduates who move on to get jobs in the area.
“Any time there’s students in a downtown or in a city, not only does it benefit the city that the students are in because they’re going out to eat, they’re spending time, they’re shopping – the economic impact is substantial to have students on campuses – but, more than that, when you see the number of graduates that Kent State puts out each year, that’s a lot of educated people going back out into the communities that we serve,” she said.
Some of the Kent State University Foundation’s events are an annual Founders Gala to recognize the generosity of their donors, alumni events such as Bunnies and Brews – an adult easter egg hunt that serves Kent State Golden Lager, and an annual month-long Giving Tuesday initiative in November, Greenfelder said.
Rehm said the Cleveland State University Foundation helps provide much of the talent that is hired by the region’s companies and organizations.
“A lot of what the foundation does on behalf of the university is to provide funds so that the students are ready to graduate on time and then be employed by primarily companies and organizations in the region,” she explained.
Some of the Cleveland State University Foundations events are an annual event called Radiance which celebrates donors’ contributions to student success, and alumni events where they travel to areas with high concentrations of Cleveland State University graduates – such as Columbus, Florida and Washington, D.C. – to make sure they still feel connected to the CSU community, she said.
To help uphold the university’s mission for student success, the foundation primarily seeks the involvement of donors through in-person outreach, she said. Meeting potential donors in-person has proved effective, as it gives both the foundation and the donors an opportunity to get to know each other. The foundation can express their goals, and donors express their wishes for how they want to support the school.
“There are other communication vehicles that we use but the one that is the most important is the face-to-face conversation with our supporters,” Rehm said.