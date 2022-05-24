DSC_0095.JPG (copy)

Global Cleveland president Joe Cimperman in April 2017.

 CJN Photo

Global Cleveland is passing the mic to international newcomers to learn more about the immigrant and refugee experience with its podcast, “Landed: Stories of Newcomers.”

Through the podcast, Global Cleveland is giving listeners a glimpse into the lives of their international friends and neighbors in the hopes of bridging cultural divides and bringing people of different backgrounds together, according to a news release.

Global Cleveland launched “Landed: Stories of Newcomers” in December 2021. Each episode is hosted by Joe Cimperman, Global Cleveland’s president, and features a conversation with a member of Northeast Ohio’s international community, be them a refugee, expat, international student, immigrant, or child of immigrants.

Global Cleveland has published 11 episodes, featuring individuals such as Baiju Shah, CEO of Greater Cleveland Partnership; Eden Giagnorio, senior communications strategist for Mayor Justin Bibb and the city of Cleveland; and Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond.

For more information, visit globalcleveland.org/programs/podcast. All episodes can be listened to on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and anchor.fm by searching “Landed: Stories of Newcomers.”

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you