Global Cleveland is passing the mic to international newcomers to learn more about the immigrant and refugee experience with its podcast, “Landed: Stories of Newcomers.”
Through the podcast, Global Cleveland is giving listeners a glimpse into the lives of their international friends and neighbors in the hopes of bridging cultural divides and bringing people of different backgrounds together, according to a news release.
Global Cleveland launched “Landed: Stories of Newcomers” in December 2021. Each episode is hosted by Joe Cimperman, Global Cleveland’s president, and features a conversation with a member of Northeast Ohio’s international community, be them a refugee, expat, international student, immigrant, or child of immigrants.
Global Cleveland has published 11 episodes, featuring individuals such as Baiju Shah, CEO of Greater Cleveland Partnership; Eden Giagnorio, senior communications strategist for Mayor Justin Bibb and the city of Cleveland; and Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond.
For more information, visit globalcleveland.org/programs/podcast. All episodes can be listened to on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and anchor.fm by searching “Landed: Stories of Newcomers.”