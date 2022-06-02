Donating your unwanted clothes and household items can be just as powerful as a financial donation.
To many households, the warmer weather means it’s time for spring cleaning. This annual endeavor is a way to organize and declutter your home. Changing out wardrobes to warmer weather clothes is also a reason to host a “see what fits” session and clear out clothing items that no longer fit.
Once the cleaning and purging is complete, most families will have a huge box or multiple bags of items no longer needed or wanted. Those unwanted items can actually be a powerful tool to help your local community … when you donate the items to Goodwill.
• Making a difference. When you donate your gently used clothing or household items to Goodwill, the revenue generated from selling those items in local stores supports local mission programs. With your donation, Goodwill provides job training for individuals with disabilities or other barriers to employment, family strengthening programs, emergency vouchers and even care to survivors of sexual assault. Last year alone, Goodwill served more than 14,000 individuals in our community thanks to donations.
• Getting Organized. Putting in the effort of getting organized, especially if this organization extends to multiple areas of your life, can help reduce stress levels long term by requiring less last-minute scrambling in a variety of everyday situations.
• Recycling. Donating your items to Goodwill, instead of throwing them in the trash, means less garbage in our landfills. Last year, more than 18 million pounds of goods were diverted from area landfills because people chose to donate items instead of throw them away. If someone else can wear it – why not donate it instead?
• It’s Convenient. The local Goodwill offers more than 30 area donation centers. Visit GoodwillGoodSkills.org to find a donation center.
• A reason to shop. Thrift shopping is quickly becoming the go-to way for individuals and families to update their wardrobes or household items for a fraction of the price. Shopping at Goodwill stores is a treasure hunt and can produce one of a kind finds for a fraction of retail prices. And, shopping at Goodwill supports vital outreach programs.
Local Goodwill stores have a need for donations at this time.
“We have a tremendous need for donations right now,” Maureen Ater, vice president of marketing and development, said in a news release. “Donations are critical to provide product for our stores, and ultimately fund essential services to our community.”
Household items are the greatest need for Goodwill.
“We have an urgent need for pots and pans, dishes, holiday decor, knick-knacks and small appliances,” Ater said. “Donations to Goodwill are much needed and truly change lives for good.”
Goodwill can also provide tools to help area businesses or agencies host donation drives. Donations to Goodwill are tax-deductible.
Content provided by Goodwill