For some, the holiday season brings a greater desire to give. For others, it brings a greater need for help. Charitable organizations work especially hard around this time of year to make sure that those two groups of people can be connected, and serve or be served.
Terry Uhl, executive director at Shoes and Clothes for Kids in Cleveland, and Geoff Masten, director of development at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in Cleveland, discussed how philanthropy changes during the holidays, how people are helped and how others can get involved.
“A lot of people, for tax reasons, have always thought of giving during the holidays,” Uhl said. “Those reasons have changed a little bit in the last few years, but still, (at) the end of the year, many individuals are looking to donate to those who have the spirit of giving similar to them.”
He highlighted the importance of getting word out, in advance of the holidays, of the different areas of contribution people can make, and making the process of contributing as easy as possible through cash, checks or online contributions.
The holidays always bring an increase in donations and Uhl said they count on that.
“Probably from Thanksgiving to (the) end of the year, (we) recognize that that’s the best time to get donors and then build on them to come the following year,” he said.
Charitable organizations are not doing their jobs if they just sit and wait, something that has been learned especially in the last couple of years, he said.
“You need to be ready to move as people are ready to move,” he said. “We saw a significant increase in donations, both small and large, at mid-year 2020 and many folks just said, ‘Hey, I’ve been giving to you for years. Here’s (a contribution), just do whatever you think is best with it to get through this.’”
Organizations definitely count on the holidays but have to be ready at any time, he said.
Uhl pointed out that organizations should take advantage of the many methods of communication that are available to them to reach their target audiences of donors.
They may use social media or mailings, and may tell stories of how they’ve helped people or provide facts and figures to show what they’ve done, he noted.
“The bottom line is, you’ve got to be ready to do anything and almost everything to appeal to donors and then follow up with them so that they don’t think you’ve forgotten about them once January rolls around,” he advised.
Masten said the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and it is during that first quarter that they see 40-45% of their total annual support, in conjunction with the holidays.
“There’s a definite increase in our volume of gifts which translates to having a huge impact on our community,” he said.
Showing appreciation for their donors is key to keep getting donations from them each year, he noted.
“I think it comes down to stewardship and reaching out and thanking their donors and thanking their most cherished supporters,” he said.
He emphasized the importance of not only showing appreciation for repeat donors, but also reaching out to new prospects.
He noted that the food bank runs a large email campaign each year to raise money to help provide turkeys and holiday meals for those in need.
“We definitely take advantage of the holiday season and the importance of giving during this time of the year, and we certainly try to make sure that we communicate that to both our very loyal supporters, as well as other organizations and individuals in our community,” Masten said.