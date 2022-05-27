The Hospice of the Western Reserve will hold its 2022 Walk to Remember from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 12 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland.
Since its inception in 2012, the walk has raised over $1.6 million to support its care and services. Individual walkers or teams can participate. Registration includes all-day admission to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Rainforest. All participants will also get a Walk to Remember water bottle holder.
Wristbands will expire at 1 p.m. and are only good on the day of the walk.
There is no official start time – all participants can start at their own pace between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit p2p.onecause.com/walktoremember.