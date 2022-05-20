The Hunger Network will hold its 34th annual Walk for Hunger & 5K Run on June 4.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. for the run and 9 a.m. for the walk, participants will gather at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland for a kick off celebration hosted by Jen Picciano and Jeff Tanchak of WOIO along with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Moondog. Runners and walkers will travel on a route through the zoo and participants are welcome to remain in the zoo following the event - for no extra charge.
Proceeds go towards the Hunger Network’s goal to raise over $100,000 in 2022, with every $1 leveraged to provide three meals to neighbors in need. All ages are welcome and the event is rain or shine.
For more information or to register, visit give.hungernetwork.org/Walk2022 or call 216-619-8155, ext. 118.