Teaching children the value of charitable giving is key to ensuring a future world in which generosity is a priority.
Michelle Blackford, philanthropic adviser of the Cleveland Foundation, and Tara Camera, executive director of the Greater Cleveland Fisher House, discussed the importance of instilling charitable values in children.
“We’re often asked, ‘When did you first learn about philanthropy’ or ‘How did you learn about philanthropy,’ and I think for many kids and parents, it starts in a temple, synagogue or a church when you’re asked to give tithes,” Blackford said.
With tithes, children can feel they are part of the effort, she said. The value of this is to teach children about compassion and empathy, and how they can make the world a better place.
“The definition of philanthropy is the love of others, the love of humankind,” she pointed out. “My mom always taught, ‘Leave the place better than what you found it.’ So, I think it helps children to learn empathy and compassion, and they do that in small ways, learning about other challenges or other needs in the world.”
Educating children about charitable giving also instills in them a sense of community and teaches them that the world is bigger than them, Blackford said.
“It helps them to see that there’s other people that their actions will affect, depending on what they choose to do,” she explained. “So, I think it helps to build a sense of community and belonging – they learn that through these acts of giving.”
Blackford said she is confident in the younger generation’s abilities to carry on the values of charitable giving. She said older generations can learn from them, as the younger generations are working hard to alleviate some of the suffering that is happening in the world.
“At a young age, and really (for) anyone in general, it gives them a sense of purpose, but especially in children, it’s a perspective other than their own,” Camera said. “I think now, more than ever, kids have a voice, so it’s important to have them share their thoughts and ideas, as well as to learn new things so, that way, when they become an adult, they are more likely to feel empowered; to become active participants in their own communities.”
Communities are stronger when people work together and take care of one another, helping however and whenever it’s needed, she noted. In most cases, the future generations want to help.
“I have young nieces myself and they want to do things that they don’t know how, so it’s our job to teach them how,” she said.
Talking to children about the importance of charitable giving is the best way to teach them these values, she stated. It also helps to familiarize them with local nonprofit organizations, especially ones that align with their interests so when they get older, the practices of giving to meaningful organizations are already instilled in them.
Schools may also implement activities, such as service hours and collections, to teach children about the value of charitable giving, she mentioned.
“I think as they go along, they learn new things and they see the impact that they can have on others,” Camera said. “They can do things on their own and these little things add up to a much bigger thing. So, once they’re adults, they have that already within them.”