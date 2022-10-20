The Genesis Prize Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2023 Genesis Prize Laureate.
The annual prize, referred to as the “Jewish Nobel” by TIME Magazine, honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values.
This is the third year in a row The Foundation has opened nominations to the public through an online campaign, according to a news release, with nominations closing on Oct. 31.
Launched in 2013, the prize is financed through a permanent endowment of $100 million established by The Genesis Prize Foundation. Previous laureates include former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2014; actor and producer Michael Douglas in 2015; violinist Itzhak Perlman in 2016; sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor in 2017) U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2018; Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman in 2018; Robert Kraft, who owns the New England Patriots in 2019; Natan Sharansky in 2020; filmmaker Steven Spielberg in 2021; Chief Rabbi of the Common Wealth Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks in 2021; and chairman and CEO of Pfizer Dr. Albert Bourla, who led the development of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2022.
The honor comes with a $1 million monetary award, which all previous laureates have re-gifted to philanthropic causes, along with matching funds. Some of those causes includes support of social entrepreneurship; inclusiveness of intermarried families in Jewish life; improving the lives of individuals with special needs; helping to alleviate the global refugee crisis; advancing women’s equality; combating antisemitism and efforts to delegitimize the state of Israel; assistance to those affected by the pandemic; support for nonprofits working towards racial and economic justice in the United States; and preserving the memory of Holocaust victims, the release said.
In total, $45 million has been leveraged into these causes, with grants going to 197 nonprofit programs in 31 countries.
To nominate someone for the prize, visit genesisprize.org.