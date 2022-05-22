Primary Care Progress’ CWRU Chapter will host its “Just Walk” event from 10 to 11 a.m. June 4 at Zelma Watson George Recreation Center at 3155 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Cleveland.
Attendees will participate in a free walk with community members, health care providers and health professional students to encourage healthy living through movement – all to improve accessibility to health. The event is rain or shine, and in the event of rain, will be held inside on location.
Participants are encouraged to walk at their own pace and distance.
The Walk with a Doc program, which puts on the “Just Walk” events, was launched in 2005 in Columbus by Dr. David Sabgir.
For more information, visit walkwithadoc.org.