The 26th annual Malone Westfield Scholarship Golf Classic will start at 11 a.m. July 11 at Westfield Country Club at 6500 Greenwich Road in Westfield Center.

Registration begins at 9:30, with a continental breakfast. Shotgun start will be at 11, with a boxed lunch on course. A dinner and auction will be at Westfield’s Blair Conference Center at 9079 S. Leroy Road. A silent auction and cocktail hour will be at 4 p.m., followed by dinner, a live auction and awards at 5.

The country club’s attire regulations ask for appropriate course attire – no jeans, cut offs, tank tops or sweats permitted. The club requests soft spike shoes.

For more information, contact Jimmy Malone at jimmymalone@live.com or 440-520-3039, or visit collegenowgc.org.

