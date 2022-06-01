MedWish International will host MedWish Miles, the first event in their Power of Two event series, on July 9 starting at the Sterling Center at 1380 E. 32nd St. in Cleveland.
The 5k run/2k walk will be offered in-person and virtually, and is open to all regardless of age, training, talent or skill level. Anyone participating in the walk will have the opportunity to walk through the MedWish warehouse during a volunteer sorting event. Registration is $30 and includes a race bib, T-shirt and access to family activities.
Visit medwish.org/miles to register, join a team, set up a fundraiser or donate. Proceeds from the race support the organization’s mission to bring critical medical supplies and equipment to those in need.