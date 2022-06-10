Menorah Park Foundation will hold its 2022 Shining Stars CLE Finals performance and competition on Sept. 11 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square, 1511 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.
There will also be virtual attendance options.
Shining Star CLE Benefits Menorah Park’s memory care services and programs.
Auditions are still open through June 30 at 11:59 p.m. All genres of music are accepted, including gospel, pop, rock, R&B, classical and musical theater. Videos are limited to three minutes, and piano accompaniment, personal instrument usage or acapella are preferred but recorded accompaniment is allowed. For more tips and to enter the competition, visit bit.ly/3FHJG0n.
Additional information about the final program will be released before the event.