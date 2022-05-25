MetroHealth will hold its sixth annual Resiliency Run from 8:30 to 11 a.m. June 11 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland.
There will be a 5K run/walk, a 1 mile run/walk and a kids fun run. The 5K will be chip timed, but the other events are not timed. Race fees, which is $35 for the 5K, $35 for the 1 mile and $20 for the fun run, include admission to the zoo and Rainforest all day. All participants receive a short-sleeved t-shirt and post race refreshments. A virtual version of the event is $30.
In lieu of finisher awards, the event will honor the resiliency of survivors and community members that come to MetroHealth for trauma, burn stroke and other critical care needs.
To learn more about the race, visit bit.ly/3sy44M0.