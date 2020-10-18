The 36th annual Greater Cleveland National Philanthropy Day will take place virtually at 4 p.m. Nov. 6. to recognize those who are active within the philanthropic community, whose efforts and generosity continue to enrich people’s lives and the world.
Honorees in 2020 are: Jeffrey and Patricia Cole, who will receive the Outstanding Philanthropy Leadership Award; Giant Eagle, which will receive the corporate leadership award; the Deaconess Foundation (Deborah Vesy), which will receive the Foundation Leadership Award; Jill Harrington, who will receive the Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer Award; Elisabeth Lendal, who will receive the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award; and Ryan R. Cross, who will receive the Outstanding Fundraising Professional Award.
Margaret Bernstein, director of advocacy at WKYC-TV, will be master of ceremonies. Basheer Jones, Cleveland Ward 7 councilman, will be the speaker. Mike Geiger, Association of Fundraising Professionals president and CEO, will be the closing speaker.
The event is free to attend, but registration is required. The first 250 people to register will receive a complimentary swag bag. To register or submit commitment, visit afpcleveland.org or call 216-696-1613.
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the event.