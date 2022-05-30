The Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation, a supporting organization of the not-for-profit University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s, recently announced the appointment of five new trustees and the 2022-23 executive committee.
Joining the foundation are new trustees: Karen L. Greco of Gates Mills; Rebecca L. Ott-Wadhawan of Chagrin Falls; M. Lily D. Peyrat of Shaker Heights; Anna Jungeun Rathbun of Mayfield Heights; and Kelemwork Tariku-Shotts of Bratenahl.
“These amazing five new trustees are accomplished, passionate about Rainbow, and ready to serve,” Collette Laisure, outgoing president of the Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation, said in a news release. “Thanks to all trustees who heard the call to action for the foundation members to reflect the diverse communities served by Rainbow by electing a diverse class in 2022. “To recruit a worldly board of trustees will ensure we continue to successfully implement Rainbow’s mission.”
Laisure also said, “The Foundation will be in the capable hands of incoming president, Danielle Weiner. We know Dani as a dynamo and in keeping with her dynamo status, she is already putting fundraising ideas into action that will benefit the children and families served by Rainbow.”
Weiner said in the release, “I am honored and humbled to lead this dynamic, talented, and diverse group of committed women as we work to improve the lives of children in our Northeast Ohio community and beyond. Our trustees are passionate volunteers and I feel so fortunate to be able to work with them as stewards of the foundation.”
The 2022-23 executive committee officers are: president, Danielle Weiner of Hunting Valley; past president, Collette Laisure of Pepper Pike; vice president, Nancy Berardinelli-Krantz of Hudson; vice president/advocacy, Gail Stein of Chagrin Falls; vice president/development, Amy Foti of Orange; vice president/marketing, Kristin Gibbs of Chagrin Falls; vice president/secretary, Stacey Edwards of Chagrin Falls; vice president/treasurer, Kim Monaghan of Hunting Valley; and vice president/trustee, Lynne Cohen of Pepper Pike.
Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation has supported University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s with dedication, generosity and passion, according to the release, and through strong advocacy, strategic partnerships and financial support, the trustees of the Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation commit to making the very best health care available to every child in Northeast Ohio and beyond.
For more information, visit UHhospitals.org/RBCF or follow on Facebook and Instagram.