The Akron Cleveland Association of REALTORS in Broadview Heights selected DNA Rising, a charity based in Cleveland, to receive a $10,000 grant that will benefit homeless mothers and veterans.
The fund comes from an endowment that was initially founded in 2014 by ACAR at the Akron Community Foundation. ACAR’s charitable giving arm has since undergone rebranding and reconstructing to better serve its communities.
Now called the #HomeForAll Community Fund, this grant is the first of its new name to be awarded by ACAR.
The real estate community has a tradition of giving back to those in need and members of the Akron Cleveland Association of REALTORS are no exception, according to a news release from the Akron Cleveland Association of REALTORS.
DNA Rising was founded in 2020 with a mission of bringing mothers and veterans out of homelessness by providing safe, permanent housing upon completion of education, job training and recovery programs, the release said.