The Sam J. Frankino Foundation of Cleveland recently announced a $500,000 matching grant to the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio. The announcement was made during an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of a program designed to make homes safer, by providing and installing free smoke alarms and offering residents valuable fire safety information.
The funds generated by the grant will be used to help the Red Cross and its partners, including the Cleveland Division of Fire, continue to install smoke alarms in homes considered at high risk for fires. The money will also help residents who suffer a home fire, by providing the Red Cross the means by which to offer immediate financial assistance and additional help when it’s needed.
“We want to help people prepare for disasters like home fires and natural disasters like tornadoes,” Lorraine Frankino-Dodero, executive director of the foundation and a member of the board of directors of the Red Cross of Northeast Ohio, said in a news release. “The Red Cross offers such valuable assistance to people during their darkest hours, it makes sense to ensure the resources are there, when they are most needed.”
“The Sam J. Frankino Foundation has been a generous supporter of the Red Cross in Greater Cleveland for decades,” Mike Parks, Regional CEO of the Red Cross of Northern Ohio, said in the release. “Thanks to Lorraine’s kind and giving heart, the Red Cross will be able to help people prepare for and recover from disasters for years to come.”