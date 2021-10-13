There are many reasons people will be philanthropic. People might make donations to a cause that is personal to them, such as a former cancer patient donating to a hospital. Some donations may be made for religious reasons. A good portion of donations toward many organizations are religiously motivated, whether those donations are made to a religious or non denominational organization.
Naama Haviv, vice president of community engagement at MAZON: A Response to Jewish Hunger in Los Angeles, and Cathe Schwartz, CEO of InMotion in Beachwood, said there are plenty of reasons people like to donate, with religion being a huge factor.
MAZON, which means “sustenance” in Hebrew, receives mostly unrestricted gifts, which means the organization can allocate it toward any purpose. This allows them to use it for its entire portfolio and its entire range of strategies for ending hunger in the United States and in Israel.
Haviv said MAZON has several strategies – spotlighting and surfacing of specific populations who are being under-served and overlooked by both government programs and the rest of the anti-hunger community. These include tribal populations, single mothers, currently serving military families, veterans, people in Puerto Rico and LGBT seniors.
“Those are populations that are experiencing really unique barriers in accessing food assistance in this country,” Haviv said. “We do a lot of education work. That’s mostly within the Jewish community. Although, of course, we will work with any community that is willing to work with us, like with synagogues and schools.”
InMotion provides programs and wellness services to people with Parkinson’s disease, and is 100% philanthropically supported. Any donations that people make go directly to support InMotion as a whole, and impact their ability to fulfill their mission.
Schwartz said InMotion, which is nondenominational, has clients from all faiths and backgrounds who are part of the InMotion family. She added InMotion happens to be in a very generous community. Regardless of what somebody’s tradition is, there is a “really interesting sense of giving back that exists in Cleveland that I honestly haven’t seen anywhere else,” she said.
“Whether they grew up putting coins on the tzedakah box on Shabbat, or in the offering plate on Sunday mornings or doing whatever their faith tradition required, we’re really grateful that people in our community choose to support InMotion’s mission and help our clients feel better every day, which is our mission,” Schwartz said.
MAZON, when doing their education work around the community, is trying to dismantle the stigma that exists in this country about people who are struggling with hunger and the programs that serve them. It does most of that education and outreach work within the Jewish community.
Not only does Haviv theorize that religion plays a big part in people’s motives for donation, but she said MAZON “knows” this to be the case. It has done two audience research projects where they’ve surveyed their current donors and their prospective donors and they know that their donors are incredibly Jewishly engaged. The people who donate to MAZON specifically are people who engage deeply in synagogue life, are very active with their synagogues, with their youth groups and with their organized Jewish community.
“They give to us as an expression of their Jewish values,” Haviv said. “We surveyed them, and the vast majority of them do specifically give as an expression of their Jewish values. They see it as a way to live their value. To actively, as (Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel) said, ‘Pray with their feet.’ They support us as a way to repair the world and as a way to pursue justice.”
Schwartz said when people grow up seeing their families and others in their community giving, it just becomes part of their DNA. And they continue that giving as they grow. That’s probably emphasized or reinforced, to some degree, by whatever faith traditions they follow, she said.
“Because whether you’re sitting in church on Sunday morning they’re going to Shabbat services on Friday night or Saturday morning, that’s the message that you hear a lot,” Schwartz said. “‘Make the world a better place and support your community.’ And I think that’s a really important message to hear these days.”