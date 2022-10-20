Getting involved in charitable giving can be a good way for people to express their support for causes they hold dear. Doing research while searching for an organization to donate to can help one to find initiatives that align with their values.
Anne Richards, president and CEO of Goodwill in Ohio and West Virginia, with offices in Cleveland and Canton; and Cathe Schwartz, CEO of InMotion in Beachwood, discussed best practices for finding a charity that reflects a person’s principles.
“Transparency is key to any successful organization,” Richards said.
She explained that charities should be open and honest about their missions, initiatives and what is done with the contributions they bring in. She further noted that community impact is an important factor.
Richards suggested talking to an organization to learn about its efforts and how it uses donations to better the lives of others.
“I always recommend that people reach out to the charity directly,” she said. “It is important to garner information from the agency itself and learn, firsthand, about the services the organization provides.”
She advised that those interested in making contributions to charities inquire about what impact the organization has on the local community, whether the agency is managed well, and if there are any personal stories that the agency can share about the people it has served.
Donors may also benefit from viewing an organization’s annual reports and financial documents, viewing a presentation about the organization or taking a tour of its facility, she said.
Organizations can use many methods to communicate their missions to their community, she pointed out. Among these are advertising, speaking engagements, events and through a network of businesses with which they are partnered.
“I think it’s really important for a donor to look at an organization’s mission and what its values are,” Schwartz said. “That can be a really good way to start the whole process of thinking about how donors’ own values can align with an organization’s values and mission.”
She advised that prospective donors find out whether an organization is doing something important within its community and how it makes a difference in the lives of the people it serves.
“Is it making a difference to you or to someone you love,” Schwartz said.
She further recommended paying attention to whether the organization is transparent about how it utilizes the contributions it brings in.
“For a donor, to look at how the organization is actually going about delivering those needs is probably a pretty good thing for donors to look at,” she said. “To kind of tie that circle together of how it’s being delivered and how donations are being used is really important.”
Methods that organizations use to get their missions out into the community depend on who their constituents, stakeholders and audience are, she said, giving examples such as websites, social media and word of mouth.
“You can use your website,” Schwartz said. “That’s a great tool. I think that’s kind of a first stop for people who are interested in supporting an organization. They want to learn more about you, so they visit your website.”