Aramark and Shoes and Clothes for Kids will hold its 23rd annual Golf Classic at 9 a.m. June 20 at the Chippewa Golf Club at 12147 Shank Road in Doylestown.
Registration will begin at 9, followed by a continental breakfast until 10:30. A shotgun start will promptly follow the breakfast, with lunch served on the course. There will be 18 holes of golf and an awards ceremony for the first, second and third place teams, as well as the longest drive and closest to the pin.
For more information, contact SC4K at sc4k.org or call 216-881-7463, ext. 4.