When one thinks of philanthropy and philanthropists, people like Warren Buffet, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg come to mind.
But, Meredith Rachek, past chair, Emerging Leaders of Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland, current board of trustees member at the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland, and Terry Uhl, executive director Shoes & Clothes for Kids, both in Cleveland, said philanthropy isn’t only for the ultra-rich.
The idea that to give back means you have to be rich stems from the stories that typically get told, the professionals said.
“The mainstream media tends to cover big donations, so the publicity that seems to come around is about those large donations,” Uhl said. “This makes people think if they don’t give a big level, it doesn’t count. But, we have regular donors that give $10 to $25 a year, and with enough of those, it adds up. No one should feel that any financial contribution doesn’t count.”
Rachek said, “You don’t hear organizations talking about a $5 million gift from 300,000 people. We just don’t talk about the groups that come together like that.”
If money isn’t a reliable option, there are other ways to get involved in a cause you care about.
“People assume giving is money, they don’t naturally think of time, resources or in-kind donations,” Rachek explained. “With us, those kinds of donations do make a difference.”
One example of this is Ronald McDonald House’s Emerging Leaders group, a young professionals group for supporting the organization’s mission. Rachek said this group puts on events at local bars and restaurants oriented to other young professionals, knowing they are still “developing their adult budgets.”
Another example is direct involvement in Ronald McDonald House’s day-to day needs, like helping prepare and serve meals for current house residents, or participating in their community events like Pull Tab Palooza.
At Shoes & Clothes for Kids, which helps improve school attendance through supplying clothes, shoes and school supplies to in-need populations, Uhl said another way to give back and support a cause without money is spreading the word.
“If you have friends, family and business contacts that you think would be interested in the same philanthropic topics as you, host a meeting,” he said. “We love to sponsor things like that and come in to talk. If you’re willing to tell a philanthropic story of the cause you support, this can inspire others. The word of mouth component goes a long way.”
Uhl added groups are also always welcome to help organize its warehouse.
At the end of the day, the professionals said any size or type of gift is greatly appreciated by philanthropic organizations. Even if a donation isn’t five figures or someone wants to give back with their time, it still makes a difference in the long run.
“It is still giving,” Rachek explained. “When you have a lot of small donors, this also spreads your word even further. One person giving a large gift means only one person knows about a cause. For a lot of these organizations, having the name recognition from many donors is so important to the life and health of the nonprofit. A lot of small donors means a lot of people are championing your cause.”
Uhl noted, “(Smaller gifts) still help financially support an organization as the money goes into the program and demonstrates community support. We always look to see if we’re on the right track and when community members want to get involved, it shows your cause is important. That means you are on the right track.”