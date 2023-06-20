There are many areas of charitable giving in which a person can become involved. Donors’ beliefs, values and interests often play leading roles in choosing which organizations or causes they want to give to.
Dayan Gross, director of development at the Maltz Museum in Beachwood, and Alexandra Vukoder, chief advancement and communications officer at the Akron Museum of Art, discussed the various options available for charitable giving and gave advice on how people can choose where to allocate their donations and support.
“Direct donations are the most popular form of making financial contributions directly to charitable organizations,” Gross said of ways to be involved in charitable giving. “Donors can choose to give one-time donations or set up regular monthly or annual contributions.”
Another way people can give is through donor-advised funds, he noted. These are charitable giving accounts managed by financial institutions or community foundations. Donors who contribute to these funds can receive immediate tax benefits.
“Charitable giving is important because it addresses societal needs, improves the well-being of individuals and communities, and fosters a culture of compassion, generosity and social responsibility,” he explained. “It has the power to transform lives and create a more equitable and sustainable world.”
When searching for an organization to give to, Gross emphasized the importance of verifying its credibility and effectiveness. A knowledgeable development professional at an organization can help prospective donors realize their philanthropic goals in ways that work toward donors’ personal advantages while simultaneously having a maximum impact on the cause or organization.
“Taking the time to conduct thorough research on potential charities is important,” he explained. “Visit their websites, review their annual reports and examine their financial statements. Look for evidence of transparency, governance practices and measurable impact. Ask for a meeting with development staff to discuss any questions or concerns. This research can help you assess whether the organization’s values, practices and outcomes align with your own.”
[READ: Northeast Ohio organizations that benefit Israel]
Gross pointed out that charitable giving does not always involve money. People can also volunteer their time and skills, and these contributions can be of equal value to organizations as monetary ones.
“There’s so many ways that people can support an arts and culture institution like Akron Art Museum, from very basic (by) simply attending – you’re paying for entrance – to, a step above that would be to become a member of the institution,” Vukoder said.
People can also support an organization through legacy giving and sponsorship of programs, she added.
Organizations having support from their communities allows them to continue serving their communities, she noted. Supporting arts and culture, specifically, contributes to healthy communities.
When looking for a place to contribute to, people should consider what they are passionate about, and have an understanding of how their donations will impact a certain cause or organization, as well as the people they serve, Vukoder said.
“One of the best ways to find out how you can support those programs, or benefit from those programs, is to visit (the organizations) either online or in person,” she recommended.
She further suggested people find out all the ways their philanthropic donations can be used by the cause or organization.
“The bottom line is that support is critical,” Vukoder said.