Donors want to feel inspired and motivated to give to an organization. Storytelling can help.
According to Sherri Bishop, chief development officer at University Hospitals, and Megan O’Bryan, vice president of development and president of Cuyahoga Community College Foundation, both in Cleveland; and Diana Schrimpf, director of resource development at Jewish Family Services in Columbus, telling a compelling story is integral to fundraising.
“Telling a story is important because people have a lot of choices about what they can do with their resources,” Bishop began. “They need to feel emotionally connected and moved to feel inspired to share their resources with anyone. Everyone comes to the table with their own set of values, beliefs and relationships and people want to give in ways that align with those values and makes an impact.”
Schrimpf added, “Stories are what connect a donor to the people (the organization) serves, the people who benefit from their gift. It’s making that connection and it also allows you to highlight the pressing need for a gift. It’s about making that connection – the donor understanding their part of your work and that the work wouldn’t be possible without them. You want them to understand how their gift is making an impact and real people are benefiting from it.”
People relate to other people. Finding a way to connect them through storytelling and common ground is the foundation of meaningful giving, O’Bryan said.
“Storytelling allows us to tap into a donor’s empathy and compassion for another which fuels their desire to help,” she explained. “If you can’t have a client tell their own story, then being able to interview (them) and recount the specific details of that success story is important. You want your supporters to be able to put themselves in that person’s shoes.”
At Tri-C, O’Bryan said many stories revolve around education and the journey to someone’s career end goal. Whether that is scholarships or other student support, choosing the stories to tell is down to a specific method.
“At the Tri-C Foundation, we work from our pool of scholarship recipients,” she said. “They are required to write a letter thanking the donor for their support of that scholarship fund so we read these letters and follow-up with students who share powerful stories about how the scholarships helped change their life.”
For JFS Columbus, Schrimpf said selecting stories starts with communication between fundraising staff members The stories are sent up the horn of the organization before choosing which ones to tell.
“With COVID-19 especially, we’re checking in with every director every morning to make sure we’re sharing all of the stories we’re hearing so we can communicate the need,” she noted. “We’re sharing them out with our team and trying to find unique ways to tell them within our newsletters and even videos. To break through and be seen, I think people resonate with having a video as there is something they can listen to and connect with.”
As a large medical provider in Northeast Ohio, Bishop said University Hospitals tends to find itself with many touching stories to tell to its donors. To make sure these stories get shared, they bundle stories together.
“Sometimes, we bundle stories together in a common theme or we try to show diversity in stories as the theme,” she explained. “We like to make sure our public and community understand that every gift matters. We hope and try to represent the community itself in these stories. We try to help people understand that the people who choose to give and support UH come from every walk of life and every neighborhood.”
But storytelling comes down to one thing – making a difference
“It goes back to why people give,” Bishop said. “They give to people and they give to where they feel. It’s all about their emotional feeling. People think people give for tax reasons or because they like an organization but people give because they feel personally connected to a cause.”
Schrimpf added, “Giving is so personal and to tell that story, it’s so important because for a donor to feel that it was meaningful. To continue that giving, you want them to understand the importance of their gift specifically. You want them to feel like they’re a necessary part of the cycle of your work.”