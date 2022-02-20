Theaters and performing art centers become a staple in the communities they serve, but also rely on those communities to keep up with production.
Chris Fornadel, director of development at Cleveland Play House; Michelle Ryan Steward, senior vice president of advancement at Playhouse Square; and Scott Spence, artistic director of Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood, all shared how supporting theaters helps support the community.
“We’re celebrating our 100th year this year, people believe that it is a good investment in the community,” Steward said. “We offer performances for all ages, we also offer educational programs which this year, our donors supported with great enthusiasm because we were streaming our educational program (to) over 90,000 during the COVID shutdown.”
Supporting Playhouse Square helps to continue the educational programs and helps with the upkeep of all the theaters. More broadly, it supports the community as a whole with residential space, dining, theater and office spaces in the theater district.
“It’s more than just a theater, we believe in eat, dine, play, it’s everything,” Steward said.
One of the residential companies of Playhouse Square, is Cleveland Play House which along with providing performances and educational programming, also offers community outreach programs.
“If a student is hungry or suffering, missing something that is important to them, they can’t learn,” Fornadel said. “So what we’ve been able to do is we’ve added different surround programming that (with) partnerships with the Cleveland Food Bank and different organizations, we’re able to provide food for those children and those students so they can learn, they are fueled and ready to learn.”
Cleveland Play House works closely with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District for in-school and out-of-school education programming, as well as community programs for adults.
“When you’re considering a donation to Cleveland Play House, or any theater, it’s about what you’re passionate about,” Fornadel said. “Our job is to connect you as a donor, or as a patron, or as a community member to the things you care about, to the things that you love the most.”
For the Beck Center in Lakewood, donations help support the running of the institution to provide theater to the broader community.
“Every single thing that the community member sees when they come to the Beck Center is touched by donation money,” Spence said.
He explained how while many people choose where they live based on things like the best school systems and often give to improve the running of their schools, people often do the same for the arts.
“When surveys are done about why people live where they live, what they are looking for out of their everyday lives, certainly the arts play an incredibly important part in many people’s lives,” Spence said, adding that performing art centers “really enriches the community.”