The Cleveland Jewish News asked Mary Wheelock, executive director for philanthropy at MetroHealth, about philanthropy at MetroHealth.
CJN: Who benefits from MetroHealth’s philanthropic work?
Wheelock: Gifts, whether they be monetary or of time, benefit MetroHealth’s patients and other members of our community. All resources stay here, which means the beneficiaries are individuals in your neighborhood, on your block, perhaps even in your home.
CJN: How does your philanthropy make a difference in people’s lives?
Wheelock: Most of MetroHealth’s donations are designated by the donor to benefit specific priorities, such as behavioral health, arts in health, rehabilitation and other social needs overseen by MetroHealth’s Institute for H.O.P.E. The most generous donors provide unrestricted support to the MetroHealth Transformation, enabling gifts to impact the areas of greatest need for the communities we serve.
MetroHealth is much more than medicine. The gifts we receive help improve our patients’ health and well-being in ways that go far beyond the four walls of a doctor’s office, including education, job training, housing, nutrition and the arts. The resources we receive support much more than people realize.