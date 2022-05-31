The Cleveland Jewish News asked Michele Brown, vice president of development and executive director of the Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation, and Vicki Parisi, director of volunteer services at Akron Children’s Hospital, about philanthropy at Akron Children’s Hospital.
CJN: Who benefits from Akron Children’s Hospital’s philanthropic work?
Brown: Funds and volunteer activities benefit children and their families in need served by Akron Children’s Hospital. They help the hospital continue its mission and three promises of treating every child as if they were their own, treating each child how they want to be treated and turning no child away for any reason. Volunteerism and philanthropic support enable Akron Children’s to deliver services throughout the hospital and Northeast Ohio.
CJN: In addition to charitable giving, how else can members of the community get involved?
Parisi: We have many volunteer opportunities at our events such as check-in/registration, selling raffle tickets, decorations, silent auction committee and invitations.
We also have volunteers who give hours at the hospital each week assisting our staff, patients and families. Many opportunities exist escorting patients and families, providing directions, helping patients bedside making crafts or baking cookies, being part of our Doggie Brigade team and cuddling babies in our NICU.
CJN: How does your philanthropy make a difference in people’s lives?
Brown: Philanthropic dollars mean care providers are able to provide preventative healthcare initiatives, assist with breaking down barriers regarding social determinants of health and provide care for the children through the school health program in 10 counties.
Donors determine the hospital program they wish to support. For many, it is unrestricted dollars to meet the greatest patient needs. Others support areas of specific interest that might include pediatric diabetes, cancer, behavioral health, rehabilitation services, as well as many others.