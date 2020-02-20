Being thoughtful with your philanthropic giving and directing exactly how one wants gifts to be used allows donors and organizations to work effectively.
According to Kara Carter, senior partner of advancement and workforce at JumpStart Inc.; Shirley A. Leonard, senior director of advancement at the Monte Ahuja College of Business and Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs at Cleveland State University; and Amanda Pinney, executive director, strategic giving at Case Western Reserve University, all in Cleveland, being an effective giver starts with identifying your philanthropic motivation.
“(Effective giving) is what motivates people to give back – to do it in a way they are making a difference,” Leonard noted. “They can even witness the impact they are making and they know in future generations they are making a difference.”
Pinney said, “To ensure their gift has the impact they want, (donors) should start with conversations with people at the kinds of organizations they want to support. A development professional will listen carefully to their interests and offer suggestions for options that align with those areas.”
At Cleveland State University, Leonard said no matter what donors designate their gifts to, they’re “directly helping students get an education and pursue a career they might not have otherwise been able to.”
“I don’t know what could be more rewarding than providing an education to others and helping build our workforce,” she explained. “When I meet with people, starting with alumni first, I like to get them back to campus so they can see how it has grown over the years. I then try to figure out their goals and passions and see how that matches up with our needs.”
For donors looking to support Case Western, Pinney said strategic giving can start a number of ways.
“To put it simply, we work hard to make giving easy,” she stated. “Whether a donor wishes to discuss ways to maximize the impact of an IRA roll over or talk through tools like charitable gift annuities, our role is to work hand-in-hand with them.”
Carter said since there are so many different places to direct gifts, the distinction between organizations lies in one’s thoughtfulness.
“Most donors are doing it because of a personal connection,” she said. “The more you know about an organization to which you’re giving, the impact they have and how it is demonstrated in the community, it will make you feel good about the gift you’re making.”
Being strategic and thoughtful with one’s gifts can also have a big impact on the organization they’re supporting.
“It makes a difference because it casts a wider net to reach more (people),” Leonard explained. “Especially within our niche, urban youth or first-generation college students, when a donor gives back in this way, it is providing more opportunity for these students to get an education.”
Organizations also have a role in encouraging donors to be strategic and thoughtful in their giving, Carter said.
“When I’m speaking with a donor and they have something they want to accomplish, we look at the opportunities that align with what we’re doing and the impact they want to make in the community,” she noted. “It works best when the donor and the recipient are working towards a common goal.”
Pinney said, “Strategic giving allows donors and institutions the opportunity to work together on initiatives and projects that will have a lasting impact. Through ongoing conversations, the donor and development professionals can hone in on the approaches that have the kind of donor impact the donor wants, and at the same time, meet that donor’s preferences in terms of the way they give.”
Both professionals said the biggest part of encouraging thoughtful gifts and securing repeat gifts is communicating impact.
“One of the most important things to a donor is knowing the organization is very grateful for their help and can demonstrate the impact their gift has made,” Leonard stated. “We do that in various ways – information directly from students who have benefited from scholarships, getting letters from those students or meeting them at gala events. They can see and witness their gift at work.”
This can then inform their future gifts.
“It’s all about creating happy donors,” Carter said. “There are so many different ways to direct your philanthropy and every donor is different. Everyone has a personal passion. The feeling good will show up in the results, and then it is good for everyone.”
Pinney noted, “We recognize that accountability and transparency are important components of the (donor-institution) partnership. Donors deserve to see the difference their gifts make, and we consider it a privilege to show them.”