The end of the year can be an opportune time to help those in need and the organizations one holds dear. These year-end contributions may also be tax-deductible, so some might find it beneficial to get their donations in before the end of the calendar year.
Jane Hargraft, chief development officer of The Cleveland Orchestra, and Nelson J. Wittenmeyer, vice chairman, philanthropy institute, of Cleveland Clinic, discussed the importance of year-end contributions and how they can benefit donors when they go to file their taxes.
“The tax benefits, it depends on who you are and what your financial situation is; you can use the deduction to reduce your taxable income,” Hargraft said. “There are many different ways to do what we call ‘tax smart’ charitable giving at the end of the calendar year.”
One can make a gift of appreciative stock or mutual funds, she said. If a person gives one of these gifts, and has held it for more than a year, that will provide them with greater tax savings than giving cash.
“You pay no capital gains tax on the appreciation and it still qualifies for an income tax charitable deduction for the full, fair market value of the share,” she explained. “This is particularly beneficial if you’re rebalancing your portfolio.”
People who are over the age of 70½ can make direct distributions from their individual retirement accounts and it will count toward their minimum required annual distribution, Hargraft pointed out.
“You don’t receive a deduction for your gift, but there is no income tax on the transferred amount and your aggregate limit is $100,000, so if you have the required minimum distribution, because it’s the retirement account, you’re supposed to pull money out when you’re retired. This really helps you reach those.”
Hargraft recommended that, when making a charitable contribution, people keep all documentation, such as receipts, so that when they go to file their taxes, they can present these items to their tax preparers.
She emphasized the importance of giving to a reputable organization and noted that donating to a known entity is on the rise. She added that it is important to visit the charity’s website to discover more about them and learn what methods can be used to make a contribution.
Many charitable organizations accept credit card donations online, but if a person is uncomfortable with electronic transactions, they can always pick up the phone and call the organization, she suggested.
Online donations, however, can be especially beneficial if a person has procrastinated in making a contribution, Hargraft noted. If it is Dec. 31 and a person wants to make a donation but has not yet done so, an electronic contribution will be marked as made in 2022 and will therefore be eligible for deduction on the 2022 taxes.
Another method people can opt for if they procrastinated in making a donation is mailing a check and dating it in 2022, she mentioned.
“You can put a check in the mail that is dated for the 31st of December and that will be counted as a charitable gift for 2022,” Hargraft said.
Wittenmeyer said there are two benefits of making charitable donations – avoiding or reducing income taxes.
“Charitable contributions can decrease the level of taxable income used by the IRS in its formula to determine your taxes, thereby reducing how much tax you ultimately have to pay,” Wittenmeyer explained. “Or, if the proper asset is used, charitable contributions can completely avoid income taxes.”
He advised that donors should keep receipts supplied by the charity, as well as any canceled checks, gift agreements or evidence of any asset transfers, such as stock gifts or real estate.
Searching for a legitimate organization can be done by keeping an eye out for one that is a 501(c)(3), he mentioned. In order to be a 501(c)(3), they must have a letter of determination to the entity, issued by the IRS.
“You can ask for a copy of this from the organization,” Wittenmeyer said. “The IRS also has a list of organizations eligible to receive tax-deductible charitable contributions in Publication 78 Data. Finally, the entity’s Form 990 should be online.”
Wittenmeyer explained that there is a range of different assets that a person can designate for charitable contributions, including stock, artwork and real estate. There are also many gift options such as outright gifts, life income gifts and bequests.
There are multiple reasons why charitable organizations bring in a higher influx of donations at the end of the year, he mentioned.
“First, people are caring and generous and want to help others,” Wittenmeyer said. “Second, there is a greater awareness of need during this time, so donors are reminded of the timing to act. Third, giving during this time of year could be a person’s normal habit and actions earlier in the year are intentionally delayed in order to make sound decisions now. Finally, if tax benefits are a goal, the calendar imposes a deadline to act.”