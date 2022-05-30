Cuyahoga Community College President Alex Johnson will be honored by the college at 5 p.m. June 23 at the Cleveland Public Auditorium at 500 Lakeside Ave. E. in Cleveland.
The event, titled “Applause!,” recognizes Johnson’s tenure with the college which is slated to end June 30. He has served in the role since July 2013. A special concert featuring a Grammy-nominated artist will conclude the celebration and kick off the 43rd annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3NdRauy.