Cuyahoga Community College will hold its Metro in Bloom beautification day for its Metropolitan campus from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 at 2900 Community College Ave. in Cleveland and the Jerry Sue Thornton Center at 2500 E. 22nd St. in Cleveland.
Participants will plant flowers to brighten up areas on campus. Gloves and tools will be provided. A T-shirt and boxed lunch will be provided for all registered participants. A DJ will perform alongside line dancing in the Metro campus courtyard.
For more information, visit tri-c.edu.